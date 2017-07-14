Danbort FC boss rescinds quit decision

BARELY 72 hours after quitting the game to what he described as ‘open bias’ officiating against his club, founder and bankroller of Danbort FC, Daniel Bortequaye Angenu, has rescinded his decision.

This followed a passionate appeal by some divisional chiefs of Nungua (home base of Danbort) and top members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to Mr Angenu to reconsider his decision.

Led by Nii Otu Kwei II, the chiefs had separate three-hour meetings with the division one club boss at his Nungua residence on Tuesday and Wednesday, after which the u-turn decision was announced.

Other members of the delegation were Nii Agbeshie Nmenmlete II, Nii Afotey Gbetse IV, Nii Gonten Teiko Tsuru II, Naa Momo Heshiebalo II, Naa Dede Dromonaa II and Reuben Laryea, a stool elder.

“We appreciate his frustration and disappointment, but we asked him to consider the future of the players especially, and overturn his decision. Thankfully, he listened to us,” Nii Otu Kwei, who is the Adontehene and Akutsotse of the Odaiteitsewe Clan, told the Times Sports yesterday.

He asserted that Danbort is the pride of Nungua and commands quite a decent following and would be “sad and unfortunate to sit down and watch the club fold up to a challenging situation.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the GFA led by Executive Committee member, Nanabaynin Eyison and other FA men – Owuahene Acheampong (chairman, Division One League Board), Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi (Administrative Officer ), L.O Laryea (Referees Manager), had met the Danbort boss and some of the club’s executives at the offices of the FA to address issues pertaining to the quit decision.

Mr Eyison assured the Danbort boss of investigating circumstances leading to the said controversial game against Dreams FC “and apply sanctions where necessary.”

Excited at the news, players of Danbort cart-wheeled for joy as they resumed training on Wednesday, ahead of their next league game against Okyeman Planners at Tafo on Sunday.

It would be recalled that the Danbort boss on Tuesday announced his decision to quit football, citing bias officiating against his club during a Zone 3 Divison One League game against leaders Dreams FC at the Nungua Town Park on Sunday.

Controversial decisions by Referee Juliet Appiah, who Danbort had protested against four days earlier, culminated in the game being held up for more than 20 minutes. Danbort lost 1-2.

Danbort’s disapproval had stemmed from the fact that the referee in question had officiated in many games involving Dreams FC – emerging with questionable outputs.

