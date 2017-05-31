DAN launches Consumer Connection System

Dentsu Aegise Network (DAN), an advertising and communications firm has launched a comprehensive research tool that will provide clients with indepth insight into consumer behaviour and their relationship with the media.

Dubbed Consumer Connection System (CCS), the research tool is a consumer, lifestyle and product survey that is widely regarded as the indepth single source of marketing, media and consumer-targeting data globally.

Deputy of Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah launching it commended DAN for the initiative and called on all business owners and interested persons to patronise it.

He assured Ghanaians of the government’s commitment to promoting Information Communication Technology for national development.

“I am very happy about the launch of this platform and I hope it goes a long way in helping business owners and their various customers across the country and globe,” he said.

Mr Byron John, Insights and Innovation Director of Dentsu Aegis Network Sub Saharan Africa, said, “Having a tool like CCS Planner in Ghana has put us streets ahead in the market.”

“ Not only is it now the most sophisticated media communications planning tool in Ghana, but it has inherently future-proofed Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana against any changes in the media research landscape for some time to come. The CCS Planner has the ability to calibrate, not only the CCS Benchmark data but any other third party media data,” he said.

Andrew Ackah, Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana said: “People’s lives are converging and it is making it difficult to predict the behaviour of the customer in recent times. CCS and associated tools derivable from it is an absolute game changer in communication planning in Ghana.

He said: “Advertisers, the media and communication experts desire and deserve the level of details that CCS provides to follow and track today’s sophisticated consumer who with modern technology receive millions of messages every day and therefore have become very discerning in their choices of products and services. “

The survey, which is conducted across more than 60 countries with over 350,000 respondents, together account for about 90 per cent of global advertising expenditure and has been successfully used by several companies across the globe to drive more effective communication strategies and deliver efficiencies in targeting and budgeting.

By Raissa Sambou