Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Assembly targets GH¢180,123.65 IGF

The Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District Assembly in the Upper West Region has projected to generate GH¢180,123.65 as its internally generated revenue (IGF) for the year 2020.

This figure, if achieved, would represent a GH¢36,836.61 increase over this year’s projected figure of GH¢143,287.04.

According to the District Budget Officer, Mr Theodore Djabeng, the revenue would be mobilised from basic rates, property rates, fines, fees, rent, and investment, among others.

Mr Djabeng disclosed these at the 2020 composite budget hearing of the assembly at Issa, on Tuesday.

It was to satisfy constitutional requirement that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, MMDAs should prepare and approve their annual budgets for implementation at the district level, and also present same to the citizenry to scrutinise, as a way of ensuring transparency, accountability and full participation of the people for whom the budget was being made.

Introduced and coordinated by the Ministry of Finance and the Regional Coordinating Council, the 2020 composite budget reading would also be used by the various municipal and district assemblies across the region to solicit the views of residents, in order to create a window for them to contribute meaningfully towards their own development.

Explaining the components of the budget, Mr Djabeng stated that the assembly had plans of stepping up its revenue mobilisation strategies, to ensure that it mobilised adequate resources to cater for the ever increasing needs of the assembly.

“The assembly is popular for its performance in generating funds to support internal development, and had always garnered more resources than the budget figure. As at July, 2019, we had collected 53 per cent of our budgeted revenue and we are still hoping to surpass our budget at the end of the year,” he intimated.

Mr Djabeng hinted that the assembly was seeking to spend about GH¢183,123.65 of its IGF on agriculture, health, social welfare and community development, as well as disaster prevention and management.

The Budget Officer revealed that the assembly was undertaking infrastructural projects to enhance development service delivery in the district.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Imoro Sanda, urged the citizens to hold officials accountable, when they get the opportunity to contribute towards budgeting.

“The reason for getting the citizenry involved in the budget preparation processes is to give them the chance to appreciate what goes into the budget and get their input.

“Citizens should, therefore, use the opportunity to state which areas are most needed, and ask relevant questions in order to arrive at a people-centred budget,” he advised.

Mr Sanda urged the citizens to assist the assembly in the implementation of the budget they had assisted in preparing as well as monitor and evaluate the outcomes in due time.

