Dadson grabs MTN Invitational golf top prize

Evergreen Joe Dadson returned a net score of 75 under handicap 19 to win the seniors category at the last edition of this year’s MTN Invitational golf tournament played at the Tema Country Golf Club on Friday.

Dadson beat former president of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Bliss Bill Kodzo Ayivor who finished in second with a net score of 77 under handicap 18.

The men’s group A category saw Albert Agbo, playing at a handicap of 14, picking top spot with a net score of 66 ahead of Godwin Asem who played under handicap 2 to earn a net score of 69 while Samuel Tetteh and Peter Agbo playing under handicap seven and three respectively, returned net scores of 69 and 70 to follow in that order.

In Group B, Eric Ofosuhene, playing at a handicap of 24, gained a net score of 64 to place first with Felix A. Boateng and Seongchul Kim playing with a handicap of 24 and 18 following in second and third positions with 67 and 69 net scores, respectively.

In the ladies group A category, Lady Captain of the Ankobra Golf and Country Club in Bogoso, Floria Hurtubise played under handicap 13 to beat Mona Captan who played under handicap seven, on countback.

In group B, Vida Anang with handicap 25 defeated Adelaide Owusu who played under handicap 19 by returning a net score of 73 as against 74 by the latter.

John Udosen won the Closest-to-the-Pin for the male category while for the first time in the history of the MTN Invitational tournament; there was no winner for the ladies category.

The Longest Drive awards for men and women went to Peter Daglo and Mona Captan.

Winners and runners-up walked home with trophies and phones alongside other MTN souvenirs.

This year’s event under the theme ‘Your Partner for Enterprise Solutions and More’ brought together about 100 golfers from various golf clubs across the nation.

According to the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the quarterly sports event, organised for key stakeholders, partners and customers to fraternise, has lived up to its billing, leading to the establishment of strong bonds that makes the future bright.

“With the level of golf played at this year’s events at Takoradi, Achimota, Celebrity and Tema golf clubs, I can only say the future of the competition and for that matter golf in the country can only get better in the coming years.”

By Raymond Ackumey