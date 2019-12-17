Da-Costa, Hurtubise show class﻿ ﻿to win MTN Invitational Golf

Experienced golfer, Ebo Da-Costa, has put up an outstanding performance to win the MTN Invitational Golf tournament which came off at the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in Accra on Saturday.

He recorded 36 points to win the Men’s Group A event to walk away with a trophy, an iPhone and other souvenirs from MTN.

Da-Costa was followed by Joseph Turkson who had 34 points to finish second, while Jack Young Lin settled for the third position with 32 points.

It was also a tough contest in the Ladies Group A event, but Flora Hurtubise stood tall as she recorded 36 points to walk away with the ultimate prize in that category.

She was followed closely by Leticia Amponsah Mensah and Mona Myers Lamptey who had 35 and 34 points to take the second and third positions respectively.

In the Men’s Group B event, Clement Owusu Darko came tops with 37 points, while Adeoye Fauwsal and Olu Sawyer had 35 and 34 points to place second and third in that order.

The Ladies Group B event also saw Vashti Yeboah winning with 36 points. Cathy Fabbi followed with 30 points for the second position, while Glovlys Awuni settled for the third position with 22 points.

The senior’s category for players over 55 years was won by Helen Appiah and Charles Martey with the longest drive – Ladies taken by Vashti Amoafo Yeboah as Peter Daglo took the Men’s prize.

Mona Myers Lamptey won the closest to the pin for Ladies, while Emmanuel Ocansey took the Men’s prize, and Kumar Sarwan from Obuasi Club won the Bright Moment competition with a single strike.

CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, in a message said it was a delight to meet and interact after the last engagement at the Tafo Golf Club to celebrate Okyenhene’s 20th anniversary.

He expressed that the MTN Invitational Golf tournament had proven to be a worthy opportunity for networking and providing leads for business expansion.

“We started this year at Bogoso, we went to Tema, then to Tafo and we are crowning it here. We appreciate your hosting today and we would like to congratulate the Club Executives and the organisers. I can only hope that these engagements continue to get better and better,” he stated.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE