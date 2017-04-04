Cyber crime is major security threat – Kan-Dapaah

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah says cyber crime is one of the major security threats in the country.

According to the Minister, there was a need for the country to reassess how criminal issues of such nature were addressed.

Mr Kan-Dapaah said these yesterday, during the opening ceremony of a five-day course on introduction to cyber crime and electronic evidence training of trainers for judges, police prosecutors, among others at the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) at the New Court Complex in Accra.

The training programme materials were designed by the Council of Europe to give introductory knowledge to judges and magistrates as well as prosecutors to be able to become abreast with cyber crime and electronic evidence.

He said after unearthing cyber crime as a major security challenge, his outfit had directed other stakeholders, including the Ministry of Communication to institute measures to deal with it.

Mr Kan-Dapaah said for this reason, the training programme for judges and other stakeholders was appropriate to enable them successfully prosecute those caught in the act to serve as a deterrent to others.

He urged the general public to join the fight to sensitise the public to deal with the challenge.

The Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urged judges to be abreast with cyber issues as criminals had initiated new strategies to outwit people and the law.

She implored judges to accept electronic evidence in proceedings, and charged legal training institutions to expose students to the issues of cyber crime.

The Minister said that the government would soon set up a National Cyber Security Council and National Cyber Security Centre to whip up the fight against the menace.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said her outfit would collaborate with banks and others in the private sector to help address challenges they face in that regard, as well us step up public education on cyber crime.

Court of Appeal Judge, Sir Justice Dennis Adjei, who represented the Chief Justice at the ceremony, urged the participants to be focused and gather the necessary knowledge to impact others in their training programmes throughout the country.

He said at the time where governments the world over were struggling to deal with cyber crime, it was prudent judges become abreast with the issue.

Ambassador William Hanna, leader of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, said countries in the world were finding it difficult to deal with the challenge.

He said the menace had paved way for fraud, corruption, sexual abuse, among others, which would need collaborative efforts to deal with.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme