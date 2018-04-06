C’wlth Games: Ghana in shaky start

Ghana’s Black Bombers had a terrible start in boxing at the ongoing 21ST Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia with defeat to medal hopeful, Abdul Wahid Omar and Abubakar Quartey at the round of 32 stage.

Omar suffered a unanimous point decision loss against Harry Garside of Australia in a bloody fight following a clash of heads in the first round while Quartey lost to an opponent from Mauritius in their 69kg clash yesterday.

The duo followed on Ghana’s list of casualties at the ongoing Games in Australia after Abeiku Jackson and Jason Jude Arthur missed out on a place in the finals of their swimming events after finishing 8th and 6th in their races.

Jackson and Arthur qualified for the men’s 50m and 100m semi-finals in the butterfly and backstroke heat with times of 24.68 and 56.52 respectively at the Optus Aquatec Center after placing 16th in the butterfly and 14th in the backstroke heats respectively.

Chasing for a final ticket, Jackson produced one of his best but finished in a time of 24.86sec, with Arthur clocking 56.85secs to deny them a dream final berth.

Female swimmer Maaya Ayawere will be in action today in the women’s 50m Freestyle heats.

Yesterday’s losses in boxing have, however, done a little to affect morale in the camp of the Black Bombers, according to Head Coach of the team, Ofori Asare.

Speaking to the media after the fight, he attributed the defeat to lack of concentration caused by the round one clash of heads that left Omar with a gush on the head.

“You could see clearly he was on top and dominating until the unfortunate clash of heads that gave him the cut. After that he had a divided attention as he focused on fighting and protecting the cut at the same time.”

He described as unfortunate the situation to lose a medal hopeful at the first attempt but was optimistic it would not affect Ghana’s chances of winning medals in the competition.

In his view, others like Jessie Lartey and Musah Rahman Lawson are experienced and durable fighters who can keep the flag of Ghana high at the competition.

In the Tandem Cycling (Blind visual) event, the pair of Frederick Assor and Rudolf Mensah failed to progress in the event dominated by Australia and Scotland that set new Games record.



BY ANDREW NORTEY