CSOs march for passage of Affirmative Action Bill

A group of civil society organisations (CSOs) known as CSOs Cluster on Decentralisation and Citizens Participation embarked on a peaceful march yesterday to press home their demand for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill (AAB) before the end of October this year.

When passed into law, the bill, having suffered a number of setbacks for more than a decade now, seeks to increase the participation of women in decision making.

It also provides for a 40 per cent representation and participation of women in governance, public positions of power and decision making.

More than 100 people clad in red, participated in the peaceful march which started at Obra Spot in Accra through to Makola Market and other principal streets in Accra before finally ending at the Parliament House and the Flag Staff House.

Addressing the media after the exercise, the convener of the march, Mrs Efua Chidi urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour his promise of ensuring the AAB was passed.

“This is just a way of reminding the President of his promise, he cannot go silent on us like that,” she said.

She also expressed worry about the low representation of women in parliament, saying it was time for gender issues to be taken more seriously in the country.

The presence of a legal framework to fully support women when it comes to the holding of certain decision making positions, she stressed was very necessary.

She therefore urged members of the public, especially women, to support the fight for the passage of the AAB.

Mrs Chidi presented the petition on behalf of the group to parliament and the MoGCSP after the exercise and was hopeful of receiving a positive feedback.

She however expressed disappointment in the fact that the sector Minister, Mrs Cynthia Morrison was not present to receive the petition despite endorsing the march and assuring the group of her support.

She revealed that the group would also embark on another march in Tamale come September 7, adding that they would not rest until the AAB was successfully passed and women receive the necessary respect and support they deserve in the country.

