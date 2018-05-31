Crack whip on Banku, Powers – Foh Amoaning tells GBA

Mr Moses Foh Amoaning, a former chairman of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), has asked the body to punish Braimah ‘Bukom Banku’ Kamoko and Michael ‘Ayitey Powers’ Ayitey for exhibiting unprofessional conducts to deter others from engaging in similar acts of indiscipline.

“Image is one of the biggest problems in boxing. Looking for sponsorship is about image and if you have a situation where boxers are people who are supposed to be liked but are misbehaving, then they are not selling out the right image,” he said.

Mr Amoaning told the GNA Sports that the GBA, as an authority must not let such misbehaviours go unpunished because boxers were licensees of the authority and subjected to its rules.

Mr. Foh Amoaning’s comments followed recent acts by the two veteran boxers which in his view would mar the image of the sport.

Reports last month indicated that a Circuit Court had issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Bukom Banku for failing to appear before it.

The boxer was reported to have been facing charges of assault, causing damage and two counts of causing harm but failed to attend court when the case was called on Tuesday, April 17, together with five others, four of whom were at large.

‘Ayitey Powers’ was also reported to have been in Police custody for defrauding three people, one of whom was a former Accra Hearts of Oak player Eugene Addo earlier this month.

The 37-year-old boxer, and part-time actor, was is in police cell at the James Town Police Station following his arrest.

He said the name of the boxing governing body in Ghana meant it had been entrusted with the power to discipline.

“We have code of ethics which must be adhered to by the boxers. They must not go out and misbehave. The GBA must rework its rules and publish those rules. The boxers know that they are not supposed to be fighting and misbehaving outside the ring.

“Which sponsor would want to be associated with a sport that has a negative image? So if they misbehave, they must be subjected to the GBA code of ethics, so they can be punished,” he said.

The former GBA chairman, however, urged the media to focus on upcoming boxers like Isaac Dogboe, Richard Commey and Duke Micah, since they are the right boxers to sell the image of the sport to the world. –GNA