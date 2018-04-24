C/R, B/A NPP hold successful polls

The Central and Brong-Ahafo Regions held successful polls at the weekend to elect regional executives to steer affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for a four-year term.

Some of the incumbent executives retained their positions while others lost to their shock and dismay.

The elections in the two regions were peaceful with the vanquished accepting defeat and pledging support for the victors in order for the party to retain power in the 2020 general election.

From Kasoa in the Central Region, DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH reports that the incumbent Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Kutin Jnr. on Sunday beat a strong opposition to retain his position, polling 263 votes.

His closest challenger, Benjamin Ayeh, whom many counted as an underdog in the race and predicted a massive win for the incumbent surprised some delegates and party members by securing 184 votes while E. K.Dadson managed to garner eight votes.

Security and other activities at the venue for the congress to elect new officers were well coordinated.

As predicted by some watchers, Ekow Ewusi easily disposed the onslaught of the incumbent First Vice Chairman, Joe Donkor by securing 327 votes with Mr Donkor getting 97 votes. The third contestant, Agyeman Kessie had 30 votes.

For the Second Vice Chairman position, Kingsley Karikari Bondzie, the incumbent had to dig deep into his sleeves to garner 248 votes, to beat Frank Hutchful and Ebow Jackson who secured 188 votes and one vote respectively.

The regional secretary, the incumbent, Richard Takyi-Mensah, retained his position with 282 votes with George Ayisi, his sole contestant had 173 votes.

Ms Sarah Afful perhaps demonstrated why she happened to be the most preferred person for the deputy secretary position by overwhelmingly securing 390 votes as against Murtala Mohammed who managed to secure 64 votes.

For the regional organiser position, Percy Dennis Quaicoe, garnered 250 votes to beat Francis Ejaku Donkoh, Emmanuel Kofi Bruno and John Barry Amoah, who managed to get 186 votes, 18 votes and zero vote respectively.

In the case of the women organizer, Charlotte Adwoa Antwi won with 204 votes while Agnes Owusu, procured 197 votes with Evangelist Gifty Acquah, securing 55 votes.

The Regional Youth Organizer witnessed a tie between Anthony Kwesi Sackey and Kenneth Quansah who had 122 votes each; Justice Adu Asiedu, the third contestant, however managed to mobilize only 11 votes.

The newly elected executives are expected to meet to deliberate on a decision to be taken on two candidates who had the tie.

Dr Joseph Kobina Esibu garnered 350 votes to beat Sam Quarm who had 103 votes for the position of the Treasurer.

For the Nasara Coordinator slot, Abubakari Osuman had 269 votes to win the position. The other contestants, Abubakari Alhassan had 141 votes, Alhaji Say Mallah, 24 votes and Gafaru Seidu, 23 votes.

Mr. Kutin Jnr., in his acceptance speech, expressed his appreciation to the delegates for their support.

The party, he said, would work hard towards consolidating the gains made over the past years in the region.

From the Brong-Ahafo Region, DANIEL DZIRASAH reports that outspoken former Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC was elected as the first vice chairman in the regional election.

The controversial politicians defied all odds and polled a massive 407 votes to beat his challenger Dr. Emmanuel Opoku who could only garner 93 votes in an election boycotted by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) following a court injunction placed on the congress by delegates from Atebubu Amantin constituency in the region.

The applicants, who are members of the party in the constituency applied to the High Court to restrain the Atebubu delegates from voting because the constituency election was improperly organised.

The notice of motion was served on the regional acting chairman, the EC and the Election Committee of the party on March 20, 2018, two days to the election.

Consequently, party executives after consultations resolved to hold the election.

A total of 552 votes were casts.

Other winners include the acting chairman of the party, Thomas Adu- Appiah who polled 282 votes to beat his closest, Francis Opoku Sarfo who polled 266 votes to become the Regional Chairman with Dr. Charles Kwame Addo who had 10 votes.

The secretary position was won by Kofi Ofosu Boateng with 297 votes who until then was the acting regional secretary of the party. His contenders David Boakye got 179 and John Nketiah, 82 votes.

The youth organiser, Michael Osei Boateng obtained 337 votes to defeat five other aspirants.

Mr. Konlabig Rashed went unopposed as the Regional Organiser.

The rest are women organiser, Dorothy Ama Amponsah, 241 votes to retain her position while the treasurer post was won by Alhaji Issaka Isaah with 405 votes and the Nasara Coordinator Alhaji Adamu Mohammad garnered 266 votes. The second vice position also went to Joseph Mensah with 285 votes.

In all, there were ten positions contested.

They were sworn in by the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Nana Obiri Boahen.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Appiah called for party unity to guarantee victory in 2020.