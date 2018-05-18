CPP protests conversion of TOR into tank farm

The Acting Secretary of the Forum For Rebuilding the Convention People’s Party (FRCPP), Peterkin Kwame Kin-Adano has stated that the proposed conversion of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) from crude refinery into a tank farm for the storage of fuel was worrying and visionless.

“We register our strongest protest against this massaging attempts being made by the NPP government to completely scrap and turn TOR into a tank farm rather than expanding its production facilities,” he stressed.

Mr Kin-Adano made this known during a press conference held by the FRCPP to state the position of the CPP on the matter in Tema.

He observed that TOR could thrive if the necessary infrastructure were added and maintained in the appropriate manner “then the troubles of our refinery shall be a thing of the past and we wouldn’t be talking about scrapping it again to building others.”

Mr Kin-Adano disputed that the refinery, which had been operating since 1963, may be under performing because successive governments might not have done anything to expand the facilities but had rather milked it.

“Every good investor or foresighted president knows the importance of starting from very humble beginnings and advancing in the course of time in order to match resources, projects and the needs of the people at a time.

“Governments over the years mismanaged state-owned enterprises by starving them of operational funds, corruption and other negative practices contribute to low productivity of a refinery which can expand employment capabilities as a nation.

“We find it worrisome that almost all the state-owned enterprises commissioned by the CPP government are being destroyed by successive governments.

“If it were job creation the NPP wanted, it should rather expand the production of TOR than thinking about collapsing it,” Mr Kin-Adano cautioned. -GNA