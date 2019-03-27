Court remands 2 for alleged rape

The Accra Circuit Court “One” has remanded in police custody the two Nigerians, who allegedly robbed and raped some United Kingdom students at Kokrobite in Accra.

Ishmael Akyene also known as Israel Nana Damascus, driver, and Daniel Akpan also known as Nseh, driver, are facing 23 counts of conspiracy, robbery, rape, possession of firearm and ammunition without lawful authority, possession of instrument intended or adapted for unlawful entry and money laundering.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

The accused collected 11 cell phones,, ATM cards, mini iPad, gold wedding ring, jewellery, power bank, GH¢940,000.00 and 180 Euros from the victims at about 1:05 a.m. on December 8, 2018, after which they raped six of the female students and bolted with the booty.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah, told the court presided by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the accused at about 6 a.m. on December 8, 2018, went to Gbawe CAL Bank in a Kia Rio private car number GT7892X to withdraw money by using an ATM card belonging to Rocco Wilcox, one of the victims.

He said that the bank’s close circuit television (CCTV) camera captured them while the automated teller machine (ATM) subsequently alerted the victims whose cards were used.

The prosecutor said it was detected during investigations that the first accused, Ishmael Akyene owned the private car.

He said that on March 9, 2019, investigation led to the arrest of the first accused from his hideout at Kasoa Akweley in the Central Region, who admitted the offence immediately and mentioned the second accused, Daniel Akpan and third accused, Asuquo Mbuotidem Edem also known as Faith (presently on the run) as the accomplices.

DSP Amegah said that the first accused told the police that the second accused was their leader and took them(police) to his(Daniel Akpan’s) house and he was also arrested.

According to the prosecutor, the accused led the police to the bush at Haatso where they always kept their weapons and tools after operations.

He said that the police retrieved four foreign made pistols, a long metal bar, machetes, and a big cutter.

He added that efforts had been made to arrest the third accused, Asuquo Mbuotidem Edem.

Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded the accused in custody until April 8, 2019, for continuation.

The facts are that the victims, Melanie Shaw and Anand Ayihonson Adango, are teachers in UK while Erika Pickering, Harriet Kay, Broder Niamh, Helen Young, Rocco Wilcox, Finlay Cook, Mackenzie Raymond, Jonty Hine, Jake Barnet and Daniel Turner, are all students in the United Kingdom.

All of them arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on December 7, 2018, and were conveyed to the complainant, Madam Sandy Craig’s house. The complainant, who is also a British, is the Proprietress of Partner West Africa at Kokrobite.

At about 1:05a.m. on the following day, December 8, 2018, no sooner had the victims packed their belongings into their rooms, than the accused pushed the main door open, entered the rooms, brandished cutlasses and ordered them to lie prone on the floor.

They took the above stated items and raped some of the girls in addition and left the house.

By Castro Zangina-Tong