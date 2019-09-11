Court imposes GH¢1,671,712 fines on 3,142 drivers



The motor courts have imposed GH¢1,671,712.00 fines on 3,142 drivers, arrested by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service for various road and traffic offences, from January to August, this year.

The drivers were arrested for speeding, overloading, drunk driving, failure to wear helmet, seat belts, using expired licences and documents among others.

The Director of Operations of the MTTD, Superintendent (Supt) Dr Sasu Mensah revealed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He stated that the MTTD would continue with its education on traffic regulations to ensure that drivers abide by the road regulations.

Supt Dr Mensah said out of 4,680 drivers arrested within a period of eight months, 3,605 were taken to court, 20 jailed, 76 discharged and 83 bench warrants issued for the arrest of 83.

He assured the public of the MTTD’s continuous efforts in improving road safety in the country.

Supt Sasu urged drivers to desist from driving whilst receiving calls, speeding, and wrongful overtaking.

He said offenders would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

Sup Sasu urged journalists and other stakeholders to collaborate with the police in its campaign to reduce road accidents in the country.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI



