Court demands psychiatric report on ‘killer’ of Assemblies of God Church pastor

The Tema TDC Magistrate Court has reordered medical doctors, who attended to the alleged ‘killer’ of Reverend David Nabegmado, head pastor of Assemblies of God, at Tema, to comply with its earlier order to furnish it with the psychiatric report on tests conducted on the accused.

Mrs Akosua A. Adjepong, presiding over the court, gave the order after the doctors failed to furnish it with results of psychiatric tests on accused, Francis Mugnanla Nabegmado, on or February 26, 2019, as ordered by the court on February 14.

She said the order must be obeyed immediately, adding that the court would take the necessary measures if the medical team failed to comply with the order, which enjoined them to present the report on or before March 13, 2019.

Mrs Adjepong gave the order when the investigator informed the court that he received and served the initial order on February 26, 2019, as he was informed by the registrar of the court on two occasions that the order was not ready.

Inspector Beatrice Ayeh, prosecuting, informed the court that she had taken over the case from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jacob Asamani, adding that the police were waiting for results of tests carried out on accused, which included a DNA test and a mental examination.

Francis Mugnanla Nabegmado was first arraigned before the court on a provisional murder charge, after he allegedly stabbed and slashed the throat of the pastor, who was his uncle on Sunday, December 30, 2018, in his office at the Assemblies of God premises in Tema Community Four. The court therefore adjourned the case to March 12, 2019. – GNA