COURT ACTION DELAYS BURIAL OF BOA AMPONSEM

There is looming tension in Denkyira following a court action by section within the Agona family over the building of befitting place for the burial of Odeefuor Boamponsem III, the late Omanhene of the Denkyira people.



Although the old palace has been demolished to make way for the building of a new one, that has also stalled as a result of the injunction placed on it by Ebuasuapanyin Nicholas Nuamah, head of the Agona family.



This development has resulted in the delay of the burial of Odeefuor Boamponsem III.



According to the writ of summons filed on October 10, 2018 by Ebuasuapanyin Nicholas Nuamah against Nana Ayensuwa Saarah III, Queen mother of Denkyira State, the disputed property is the bona-fide property of the Plantiff’s Agona family.



However the defendant, Nana Ama Saara III, Queen mother of Denkyira state in her defence statement, denied that Nana Nkwantabisa I, is the plantiff’s great grandfather and, therefore, disputes the Plantiff’s claim.



It again stated that the plantif, abuasuapanyin, Nicholas Nuamah, is the descendant of one Nana Yaa Sen, who was brought from Wassa Ekutuase by Nana Nkwantabisa and assimilated into defendant’s Royal Agona Family.



It, however, emerged that the house under dispute has been occupied by all the successive Omanhenes of Denkyira State with the last person being Odeefuor Boamponsem III.



It also housed the kings court and cells, typical of every native Omanhene’s Palace.



This latest court action by a section of the Agona family has delayed the burial of Odeefuor Boaponsem III.



