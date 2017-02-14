Couple nabbed for murder of baby girl

A couple who allegedly murdered and buried their three months old baby girl at Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra, have been arrested by the police at Glefe, near Dansoman, in Accra.

Prince Kennedy, 32, self-employed and Rita Kporgbe, 40, unemployed were reported to have conspired and buried the baby, Princess Naana Kennedy after her death.

The Dansoman District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Victor Kwakye, who disclosed this to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said that the two were in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He said on February 6, a relative (name withheld) of Rita living in the same house with the couple at Glefe noticed that the couple were living without the baby for some time now and suspected foul play.

The Commander said, she began making her enquiries and was hinted by a resident that on February 5, she saw Kennedy going out in the evening with the baby wrapped in a piece of cloth and tied with a rope.

DSP Kwakye said according to her (resident) Kennedy returned home without the baby.

He said based on that information the residents arrested the suspects and handed them over to the Dansoman District Police.

The Commander said during interrogation the couple told the police the baby became sick on February 4, and she died and was buried in a bush at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

DSP Kwakye said that personnel were dispatched to the burial site and it was realised that the soil in the area had been disturbed.

The couple, he said have since been put before an Accra magistrate court and the police are awaiting a motion for exhumation of the body.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi