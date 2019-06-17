Copa America nightmare for Messi … as Colombia beat Argentina in opening game

LIONEL Messi’s quest for international silverware got off to a nightmare start against Colombia in the Copa America on Saturday night.

Argentina barely managed a touch in their opponents’ box in the first half, and then it was Colombia who broke the deadlock after 71 minutes with a fine strike from Roger Martinez.

The Argentines went in search of an equaliser, but things went from bad to worse for Sergio Aguero and co as Duvan Zapata converted a cross from close range to make it 2-0.

Despite the star talent of the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Angel Di Maria up front, Argentina just could no Messi competes for the ball with Colombia’s Davinson Sanchezt make much of an impact in the match going forward.

They had slightly more possession, and more shots than their Colombian opponents, but Zapata and Martinez made their shots count when it really mattered.

Both goals came from substitutes, although the introduction of Roger Martinez was forced after an early injury to Luis Muriel.

He weaved into the box from the left hand side and put a quality shot past the Argentinian goalkeeper.

Then, five minutes from time, Duvan Zapata scored from close range, and took off his shirt in celebration after securing the opening win for his team in the Copa America. – MailOnline