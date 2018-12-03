Construction of on-dock facility at Takoradi Port starts in Jan

IBISTEK Limited will in January, next year commence construction works on the development of the multipurpose Atlantic Terminal Services on-dock facility at the Takoradi Port.

It followed the signing of a project management contract with Royal Haskoning DHV of the Netherlands for the provision of a technical advice and construction supervision in relation to the construction of the one-million twenty-footer equivalent units (TEUs) multipurpose container terminal.

A statement issued by the Ibistek in Accra said with the signing of the agreement, Ibistek was set to begin negotiations with world acclaimed maritime infrastructure development group, Jan de Nul towards the signing of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC).

The Chairman of Ibistek, Mr. Kwame Gyan signed on behalf of the company, while Mr. Frederik Mabesoone, Director in charge of Business Development, Maritime and Aviation signed on behalf of Royal Haskoning DHV.

The project which is a joint venture between Ibistek and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPA) under a concession agreement signed between the two in 2017 would develop dedicated port terminal facilities within the Takoradi Port for the handling of containers and containerised cargo and other multi-cargo commodities and related terminal services.

Under the development, the harbour basin would be dredged to create a deeper draft of 16 metres to hold Post Panamax vessels that could carry 22,000 containers at a time.

The statement said a vast sea area would also be reclaimed for the development of five new berthing facilities as well as the building of a 1700 metre square of quay wall (a retaining structure used to dock floating vessels and transfer goods).

The multipurpose container terminal would also serve as a main transhipment point for cargo moving from Ghana to neighbouring landlocked countries.

Royal Haskoning DHV would provide technical advice and support in relation to all aspects of the project which includes the management of all procurement processes for the EPC contract, supporting all the necessary environmental assessment and plans for the project.

The company would also ensure compliance with applicable standards set by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) as part of the risk management framework.

Chairman of Ibistek, Lawyer Kwame Gyan stated that the company had raised the required equity and debt financing for the completion of the project on schedule.

“It is our hope that this project apart from creating an opportunity for Ghana to influence transshipment trade within the West African sub-region would also go to create opportunities for young people to be gainfully employed, ” Mr. Gyan stated.

