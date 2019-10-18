Condemn, report corrupt activities–NCCE urges citizenry

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged the citizenry to condemn and report all acts of corruption to the right authorities to help ensure effective and efficient public service delivery.

It said corruption prevented the citizenry from enjoying their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and admonished them to report all forms of corrupt acts and activities to the authorities.

The Commission noted that the Police, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) among others, are mandated to hold public officials accountable to achieve rapid growth and development.

Imoro Tahiru, the Zabzugu District Director of the NCCE made the call at a community durbar held in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region on ‘Enhancing Public Accountability and Environmental Governance’, aimed at empowering the citizenry to respond against corruption by demanding accountability from public officials as well as ensuring sustainability in management of the environment.

The sensitisation, education and awareness formed part of the NCCE’s Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP), with funding support from the European Union to promote good governance by reducing corruption and improving on accountability and compliance with rule of law and good environmental governance practices.

Imoro Abubakari, an official of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), called on the citizenry to develop community monitoring initiatives to reduce corruption and improve on quality and quantity of public service.

William Darko, Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Zabzugu District Commander of Police educated and sensitised residents on the Whistle Blower Act 720 (2006), and indicated that the law encouraged, assisted and supported individuals to ‘’blow the whistle’’ on unlawful and illegal conduct or corrupt practices.

“The Act protected any person or persons who blows the whistle or exposes the corrupt or other unlawful conduct of other persons, encouraged the citizenry to report any corrupt activities to the police and I assure them of my determination, dedication and commitment to handle all alleged cases of corruption without bias,” he stressed. -GNA