Community park for 3 regions

Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has disclosed government will construct three community parks which will be a multipurpose sports complex, this year.

This, the Minister said, would be under the ministry’s “HOPE Community Park Concept Project” which would be constructed in Ashanti, Eastern and Northern Regions in the country.

“Government will construct three decent Community Parks in the country and they are going to be multipurpose in nature. They will accommodate six sporting deciplines including football and are going to be in Ashanti Region, one in the Eastern and North,” he said.

Addressing newsmen in Kumasi after a day’s inspection of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Mr. Asiamah said not only would sports be used for leisure and fun, “government is going to use sports to create jobs which will prevent crime as well.”

Mr. Asiamah inspected facilities at the stadium and registered his displeasure at the deplorable state the stadium is currently in.

He noted that the staduim was not in good shape because there had not been renovations for the past nine years, qustioning the capabilities of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in managing the facility as he (minister) thought their lack of routine maintenance had caused the current state of the stadium.

“Looking at the state of the stadium, I think the NSA have to prove that they are capable of managing the facility because I am not impressed at all with what I have seen today,” Mr. Asiamah stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Asiamah, together with the Ashanti Regional Minister,Simon Osei Mensah, inspected the stands which has about 6,000 broken seats, 30 shops which most of them are redundant, the gymnasium, the washrooms which were also in bad state, the Presidential Lounge among others.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Director of NSA, Mr. Richard Ewutomah Iddrisu, petitioned the Minister on the work force of the Stadium as he requested more hands to help with the maintenance of the facility.

From E. Hope & Faustina

Kwabea Osei, Kumasi