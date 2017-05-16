Commit more resources into research ….Government urged

A former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ernest Aryeetey has stressed the need for government to commit more funding for research purposes to aid the nation’s socio-economic development.

He indicated that the nation over the years had failed to put premium on research, saying, “Our leaders seldom show interest in research activities”.

Prof. Aryeetey made the call at the second Research Awards and Grants aimed at promoting innovative research for national development at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Under the grant, beneficiaries are expected to carry out research works geared towards influencing the socio-economic and transformation drive of the country in line with modern trends in development strategies.

Additionally, the event provided the platform for some of the awardees to share their research output and experiences with policy makers, academics, industrialists and the general public for national socio-economic transformation.

The award scheme was by the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Consultancy (DRIC) of the UCC under the university’s strategic plan of promoting research for national development by responding to the needs of industry and policy makers.

Prof. Aryeetey stated that, investment in research activities in the country would aid the nation’s transformation process.

“Countries that do research grow faster than countries that do not undertake research. We in the academia need to do more to solve societal problems,” he indicated.

He commended UCC for coming out with the initiative of supporting research and development in the country.

He advocated the need for researchers and universities to form partnerships in order for them to access substantial research grant.

Partnerships, he noted, would enable graduate students and researchers to gain the necessary recognition in the world.

He, therefore, urged universities across the country to adopt measures that will ensure the completion of researches on time to achieve a global appeal.

Prof. Aryeetey further indicated the need for the African continent to have a high number of research universities to be able to carry out extensive research comparable to that of other institutions around the world.

The Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, in his remarks, explained that, UCC was poised to promote research activities among both lecturers and graduate students and therefore urged lecturers to intensify their research activities.

He stated that, the university had adopted measures to improve internet connectivity on campus to improve teaching and learning on campus.

CAPTION: Prof. Aryeetey delivering his address