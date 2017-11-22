Commission for regions starts hearing

The Commission of Inquiry set up for the creation of new regions in the country started hearing petitions yesterday with petitioners from the Western Region setting the ball rolling.

Chaired by Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey, a retired Supreme Court Judge, the nine member commission sat in camera at the Osu Castle, the former seat of government.

The petitioners, dominated by chiefs clad in their traditional regalia, were led by President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Omanhene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional area.

They were accompanied by an entourage made up of their legal representatives, Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and other functionaries.

At the opening ceremony, Justice Brobbey said the petitioners were expected to elaborate on their petitions earlier submitted to President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the hearings were being held in camera to create a congenial atmosphere for the chiefs and elders who form the bulk of the petitioners, to feel free to give information on their demands.

The commission, he said will, thereafter, hold public hearings in the various regions and later, a final one in Accra to enable members of the public and other stakeholders to also contribute to make the process all-encompassing.

The Minister for Regional Re-organisation and Development, Mr Dan Botwe said the commission had been studying the petitions and that the hearings would help the commission appreciate the need or otherwise for more regions.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, in an interview, said the request for the creation of a new region, was due to the distance between the northern side to the capital and how the situation had affected development in that area.

He said the creation of another region will bring development closer to them.

Asked if a decision had been made on the town to serve as a regional capital, he answered in the negative but said the immediate concern was the new region.

Pursuant to Article 5 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo on October 19 inaugurated the Commission to inquire and make recommendations on the alteration of regional boundaries and creation of new regions.

This was after the President had referred petitions received from persons and organisations in the Western, Volta, Brong Ahafo and Northern regions to the Council of State for advice.

Petitioners from the Volta Region will have their turn today followed by Brong Ahafo on November 23 and 28 and Northern Region on November 29 and December 5, 2017.

The commission is expected to present its report to the President within six months following which approval, a referendum to take a final decision on the creation of the new regions would be held by the Electoral Commission.