Commey sure to silence﻿ ﻿ big-mouth Lopez tonight

It will be another massive test for one of Ghana’s finest boxers, Richard Commey as he faces highly-hyped Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Gardens in the USA tonight.

The furious puncher, Commey,is facing off with the Honduran-American as the Ghanaian makes his second defence of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) lightweight title.

The stage presents an opportunity for Commey to prove his worth as one of the best in the game and cement his place among the legendary boxers the country has produced.

A second successful defence would definitely be a huge boost to Commey who is on his way to becoming one of the most feared boxers in his division.

With an outstanding record of 32 fights, with 29 wins – 26 of them by way of knockout, Commey has all to fight for heading into tonight’s battle.

One of his knockouts was in his last fifth against former WBO lightweight champion, Raymundo Beltran where he (Commey) defended his title with a round eight knockout.

Commey has presented himself as a hardworking boxer who had a very tough challenge ahead of winning the world title but came back strongly to put himself on top.

After losing controversially to Robert Easter Jnr and Denis Shafikov, in his first two attempts at the world title, Commey has not only learnt the hard way, but gathered the needed experience to do damage to any boxer he comes across.

This, his long-time manager, Michael Amoo-Bediako,was to confirm in a media interview.

“It has been a long hard road to get Richard where he is today. We have had some bad luck and fallen foul of boxing politics at times,”he stated.

He added that, “owing to the fact that Richard is Ghanaian has made the journey even tougher than I ever imagined, but I have to thank Lou DiBella.”

“When Richard was released by his former promoters, after suffering back-to-back heartbreaking split decision defeats against Robert Easter Jnr and Denis Shafikov, Lou was the only one to reach out to me to sign Richard. This has enabled Richard to realise his goal of becoming a world champion,” he added.

Expected to put up another outstanding performance, Commey in a separate interview, said though his opponent is a good boxer, he has not really been tested and would be in the right position to give him the challenge of his life.

“I’ll put it on my life just to retain my title. It means that much to me. What will he do when someone punches back? I’m going to be the best on the night. I’ll win,” Commey assured.

Nothing could be taken away from his opponent who comes into the fight with a record of winning all his 14 fights with 11 by way of knockout.

However, Ghanaians would be looking forward to seeing the ‘Azonto’ Commey dance his way to victory and reigning in his division.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE