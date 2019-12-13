Commey, Lopez come﻿ ﻿face-to-face at press confab

Richard Commey (29-2, 26 KOs) will defend his IBF lightweight world title against unbeaten sensation Teofimo Lopez (14-0, 11 KOs) at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

On Wednesday, the two boxers were all business on the press conference dais, all-too ready to explode on the night.

Pound-for-pound king and WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford also returns to Madison Square Garden Saturday night as the headliner for the card of the year, a three-headed monster that will follow the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs) will make the third defence of his welterweight crown against No. 1 contender Egidijus (21-0-1, 17 KOs), while Michael Conlan (12-0, 7 KOs) hopes to gain revenge on former 2016 Russian Olympic nemesis Vladimir Nikitin (3-0, 0 KOs).

The night will also feature Bronx-born super lightweight Josue Vargas (15-1, 9 KOs) against Noel Murphy (14-1-1, 2 KOs) and Brooklyn-born knockout artist Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (12-0, 12 KOs), who has never seen the second round as a pro, against the durable Cesar Nunez (16-1-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight showdown. – BoxingScene.com