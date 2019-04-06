Former President, John Dramani Mahama has signaled to government to come clean with Ghanaians on matters pertaining to the economy to sustain public confidence and ensure growth.

Seeking to punch holes into Wednesday’s town hall meeting by the government on the state of the economy, the former President cautioned, “you can do all with the lies and propaganda with the economy but the reality of the people’s lives will expose you.”

Mr Mahama was speaking at a public lecture on “Ghana’s economy” by the Coalition for Restoration, a group affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the theme, “The state of the Ghanaian Economy; Myths and Truths.”

Bringing together the crème de la crème of the biggest opposition party, the lecture sought to paint the ‘real’ picture of the economy to Ghanaians contrary to what the government economic management team (EMT) had divulged.

Led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the EMT had shared some progresses made so far since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took office and the way forward for the country’s economy.

But, Mr Mahama in a brief comment at the lecture warned the government to “beware of your reality and keep your public relations and communication as close to your reality as possible.”

“Public relations, is core in communication. It is the act of using different instrument to either maintain or improve the image of an institution or a person,” he said.

“You try to present the institution or person you are trying to promote in the best possible light so you might sometimes be selective with your figures in presenting the best things and push the negative things to the background but our lectures always reminded us that beware of your reality and keep your PR and communication as close to your reality as possible.

“Sometimes when people lose sight of that reality and begin to believe in their own propaganda that is when we see some of the effects we are seeing,” he stated, recounting his university days.

The main speaker of the lecture was Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, Isaac Adongo with panelist including Former Education Minister, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, former deputy Finance Ministers, Mr Fiifi Kwetey and Ms Mona Quartey and Former deputy power minister, John Jinapor.



BY JONATHAN DONKOR