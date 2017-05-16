College of Hope graduates 80 students

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strategic Communications (Stratcom) Africa, Ms Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah has advised students to make discipline and the fear of God, a priority.

Addressing students of Hope College during their third graduation, held at Gomoa-Fete last Saturday, she said “I don’t know what challenges you have faced or might be facing but I have no doubt that you have made your families proud and I urge you all to continue to persevere,” she added.

The event saw 80 students graduating with certificates in General Arts, Business and Science courses.

Touching on her life growing up, the successful business woman noted that, despite losing her mother at a young age, she never lost hope but rather focused on her dreams which have come to fruition today.

Starting Stratcom Africa, she said, was not easy but with determination and perseverance her outfit has won several awards both locally and internationally.

“I lost my mum in a motor accident when I was a teenager, though it was a very big blow to me I did not let the unfortunate incident prevent me from chasing my dreams and today I can proudly say I have made it and you can also make it. There is no excuse for failure,” she said.

According to Ms Cobbah, her outfit, over the years had provided services to hundreds of clients both locally and internationally, adding that their tremendous performance continue to keep them at the top all the time.

She admonished the students to continue to study hard and remain humble, saying they were also capable of achieving what she has been able to achieve over the years.

“Prepare yourselves for the future by steadfastly cultivating the Christ-like nature that your school seeks to inculcate in you and nurture the talents God has endowed you with and one day, you will also be telling the world your success story,” she advised.

Congratulating the students, the headmaster of the school, Mr Fred Asare advised them to strive hard in all their endeavours in their quests to become successful in the near future adding that they should not leave behind the moral values instilled in them by the Hope College.

From Raissa Sambou, Gomoa Fete