CODEO launches programmes in support of DLE, referendum

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), launched two election support interventions programmes in Accra yesterday in support of the upcoming 2019 District Level Elections (DLE) and referendum.

They are the deployment of 260 Civic/Voter/Peace educators to each district to educate the citizens on the essence of the upcoming electoral exercise and the deployment of 1000 Election-Day observers to monitor Election-Day proceedings in order to enhance transparency at random polling stations.

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, acting CODEO Chairperson, launching the interventions said the support was being made possible through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of its assistance to key stakeholders and national institutions in ensuring credible electoral processes.

He noted that in line with the deployment of the 260 Civic/Voter/Peace Educators, educators from the Greater Accra Region would, for the next two days, undergo their training to equip them for the task ahead.

“The training workshop is the last of 16 workshops held across the country to train all 260 Civic/Voter/Peace Educators in readiness for educating citizens in the various regions,” the acting chairperson added.

Sheikh Armiyawo also urged the media to be accurate and objective in their reporting to ensure that reports made during the elections are devoid of partisanship and remained neutral.

Mrs Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) said the 260 Civic/Voter/Peace Educators had received exquisite training and she was confident that they would perform their duties well.

She acknowledged that with District Level Elections voter turn-out had always been low, despite the fact that these elections were vital as they gave the people the power to choose those who directly impacted their daily lives.

“Perhaps because voters do not know this, may be the reason for the low turn-out, that is why these Civic/Voter/Peace educators should be sent to educate the voters on the importance of the elections,” Mrs Nkrumah added.

The chairperson urged all personnel to carry out their duties judiciously to ensure that there was 40 per cent voter turnout to the elections.

She urged the youth to vote at the elections and the referendum because each person mattered in the fight for democracy and good governance.

Also at the event CODEO launched alternative modules through which CODEO would convey its message to the public. They included printed posters, fliers and adverts on traditional and social media platforms.



BY FREDERICK GADESE-MENSAH