COCOBOD announces opening of 2018 cocoa season

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has announced the opening of the 2018 light crop cocoa season.

A statement signed and issued yesterday in Accra by the COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, stated that the purchases of cocoa beans would commence on June 29, this year.

According to the statement, the producer price to be paid at all buying centres is GH¢475 for every 64 kilograms bag of cocoa, adding that the price would add up to GH¢7,600 per tonne of cocoa.

By Times Reporter