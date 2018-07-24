Cobbina’s exit will create no void -Hearts MD

The Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan has said the exit of midfielder, Winful Cobbina will not affect the club’s fortunes.

He said the club’s management has made provision for his replacement.

Hearts of Oak last week officially announced the release of the skillful midfielder to an Albanian side.

This means they have to invest in a new midfielder just like Cobbina to ensure it remains dominant in the Ghana Premier League.

But the outspoken administrator believes it was a good decision the club arrived at since it has been the dream of the player.

Mr Noonan indicated that, the absence of the hardworking midfielder will not be felt when active football resumes because two players from their youth side are equally brilliant and ready to fill that void.

“We cannot dispute the fact that quality players are being sold around the world and Hearts of Oak did a good business in selling Winful Cobbina because the standard out there is much better than what we have here”, he told Joy sports.

“Replacing Cobbina will not be a problem because we have two young players in the junior side who play just like him and they will fill the void”, he added.

Meanwhile, Mark Noonan said the club’s first training and housing facility under his supervision will be completed by the end of the year.

“The Pobiman project remains paramount to me and work has already begun. We will get it as quickly as we can. The first team will start training on the facility this August and I expect it to be completed by the end of this year”, he added.