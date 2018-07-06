Coach Asare back from India

Ghana’s AIBA 3-Star rated coach, Ofori Asare has returned from India where he conducted a 1-Star boxing course for coaches.

The course was sanctioned by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and attracted 53 participants from the host nation.

Held from June 16-23, the participants were taken through lessons like AIBA technical rules, physical preparation of boxers and endurance, strength and speed coordination.

They also took lessons in selected aspects of psychological training, techniques and tactics in boxing and training plan development.

Speaking to the Times Sports on arrival, Coach Asare commended AIBA for sanctioning the exercise which he believes to a large extent would boost boxing in India.

He said India will be considered an advanced nation in the sport ahead of Ghana because they currently boast of over 50 3-Star rated coaches.

“Ghana has a few AIBA rated coaches and per the rules, a number of our coaches cannot even second for boxers in an AIBA sanctioned event.”

The Black Bombers coach, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) to find a way to enroll the yet-to-be-rated Ghanaian coaches on to the AIBA coaching scheme to produce more qualified coaches.

BY ANDREW NORTEY