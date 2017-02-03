C’nity pulls down dilapidated school

Following the death of the six kids due to the collapse of a section of a school building, the residents of Jamra in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa district of the Central Region, have demolished parts of the school block.

To them, they cannot risk the lives of other pupils due to the cracks and dilapidated nature of the school block.

Members of the community and school authorities resolved earlier before the tragic event to push for the completion of a new six classroom and kindergarten block currently under construction.

Their determination was informed based on the slow pace of work on the new building.

The pain of losing six kids aged between four and six years was still evident, when the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, visited the town on Wednesday to sympathise with community members.

He paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and elders of the town and later visited the scene of the accident.

In his remarks, Dr. Prempeh said that the government shares in the pains of the people and said the state would support the burial of the six children.

Additionally, he said, medical bills of the other three kids currently at the hospital would fully be covered by the state, saying, “Their health is our concern”.

He said that the government through the district assembly was constructing a six classroom and a kindagartten block on the same compound.

To this end, the sector minister indicated that, the assembly and the ministry would ensure that the completion of the project was facilitated to promote teaching and learning in the school.

Dr. Prempeh expressed concern about the manner in which a school building could be left to deteriorate resulting in a disaster.

He expressed government’s commitment to ensure the completion of all on-going school projects across the country to provide an avenue for effective teaching and learning.

The Chief of the area, Nana Kwaw Fosu III called on educational institutions to collaborate to collaborate with communities to help prevent such occurrences.

A temporal classroom is to be provided for students occupying the demolished structure until the completion of the new school building currently under construction.

It would be recalled that that on Tuesday around 9am, six pupils of Breman Jamra Methodist Basic School died when a section of the school block collapsed on them.

Four of the children died on the spot while the other two died on the way the hospital.

Three of the surviving kids are currently receiving treatment at the nearby Our Lady of Grace Hospital.

It took the combined efforts of personnel from the Police, National Fire Service, Ambulance Service and residents to rescue the survivors as well as recover bodies of the deceased.

The entire community is still in a state of grief as they discuss the unfortunate incident with others commisirating with the deceased families.

Parents and relatives of pupils rushed to the place upon hearing the collapse of part of the school building.

Those who heard of the demise of their children wept uncontrollably while others were in a state of shock.

The students, according to information, were going for the morning assembly and it was in the process that the building collapsed on those walking behind.

