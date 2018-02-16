Club 50 honours sports heroes

A Ho-based men’s social guild, Club 50, on Wednesday honoured Olympic boxing hero Prince Amartey and former Black Stars idol, Mensah Aguadze at a ceremony in Ho.

This was in collaboration with the Volta Region branch of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

The striking ceremony which took place at the premises of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation coincided with this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

The two sportsmen were each presented with a substantial but undisclosed amount of cash in addition to detergents, toiletries and a citation.

Apart from the family members of Aguadze and Amartey, the emotional event attracted a large number of local townsmen and women and sports enthusiasts.

Aguadze, 78, who featured in the national soccer squad which reached the final in the 1972 African Cup of Nations in Sudan and now incapacitated with no retirement benefit whatsoever to benefit from, was also presented with a brand new wheel-chair by the club.

Amartey, 76, who won the bronze for Ghana in the Middleweight division at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, is struggling with a mental health problem and ekes out a living by working as a sweeper at a private health facility in Ho.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Dickson Kofi Pi-Bansah, Secretary of Club 50, said that the two sports heroes placed their country first before anything else.

Their patriotic spirit made them worthy citizens to be emulated by future generations, he added.

Mr Pi-Bansah reiterated that a country which did not honour its heroes was not worth dying for, “so let us look after our valiant sportsmen and women who used all their youthful zeal to serve the country”.

He pointed out that the youth would have no interest in sports if those who preceded them were not given any honour by the state.

Mr Mike Avor, an executive member of Club 50 said that “this is also to demonstrate our love to the sportsmen on Valentine’s Day”.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO