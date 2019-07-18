Climate scientists to meet in Accra to discuss global warming

ABOUT 200 climate scientists and communicators from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and other institutes in West Africa will meet in Accra next week for an outreach on a special report on global warming.

The IPCC “Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degree Celsius (ºC)”makes a case for strong commitment towards the Paris Agreement’s aims of limiting global warming to well below 2ºC and pursuing efforts towards 1.5ºC.

The two-day outreach , starting on Thursday, July 25, is expected to foster understanding of the scientific language often used to describe climate change, promote accessibility and understanding of the Report among targeted stakeholders as a way of fostering ownership and responsibility for action.

It is organised by the United Nations Institute for Natural Resources in Africa (UNU-INRA), the IPCC, the African Academy of Science (AAS) and the University of Ghana. It is open to the public.

A statement issued by Vicentia Quartey, Communications and Public Relations Associate, UNU-INRA in Accra last Friday affirmed Dr Fatima Denton, UNU-INRA Director’s commitment to reduce global warming.

“We believe that enhancing access to scientific information is critical to promote urgency and positive action, this is even more urgent where climate change is concerned,” the statement quoted her.

It said participants of the outreach, to be led by seasoned scientists and experienced communicators would include parliamentarians, journalists, students and representatives from the business community.

“UNU-INRA’s mandate is to contribute to the sustainable management of Africa’s natural resources through research, capacity development, policy advice and dissemination,” the statement said.

