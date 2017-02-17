Clash between police and students leaves 48 injured

A clash between the police and students of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI), ended up with about 45 students and three policemen getting injured on Tuesday evening.

Eyewitnesses told The Ghanaian Times that the students blocked the main road from the Amakom roundabout to their school as they jubilated for placing third in the inter-school sports competition at the Baba Yara Stadium.

According to the eyewitnesses, the road block caused heavy vehicular traffic, thus creating inconveniences to motorists for which the police were called in to restore peace.

But the students pelted the police with stones and other missiles, while the police responded by firing tear gas and gunshots to disperse them, which resulted in the injuries.

The injured students were sent to the Anwiam Clinic in Kumasi for treatment.

According to Dr. Gabriel Boakye, the Medical Director at the clinic, said out of the 45 students, three were unconscious while 16 were in critical conditions as efforts were being made to stabilise their conditions the students who were admitted had bruises, chest pains and other injuries.

Dr. Joseph Abeiku Apreh, Principal of the school, described the incident as “unfortunate”, assuring the police that it would assist them to investigate the matter.

“The incident is painful and disgraceful and it should not have happened at this modern age; what baffles me is how the police chased the students to the school after they (students) misbehaved outside the school and attacked them,” he said.

According to Dr. Aprey, the insolence of the students did not warrant this brutality from the police as the law enforcers could have used different method in dealing with the situation.

Some of the policemen were said to have chased the students to their dormitories to ‘discipline’ them.

Dr. Aprey urged the Ghana Education Service and the Regional Police Command to investigate the matter and bring to book the officers who were involved in the brutalities.

Meanwhile, about 37 students have been arrested and detained by the police.

From Kingsley E. Hope, Kumasi