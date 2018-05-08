‘Clamour for new regions legitimate’

Mr Jacob Gbati, a Tema based businessman, has observed that the

clamour for new regions across the country is “legitimate and

development-oriented”.

According to him, it is unfortunate that some people have

described the quest as “tribal aspirations” without understanding

the demographics and sociology of the regions.

Mr Gbati asked “Who loses and who wins if new regions are

created? Do we know that ethnicity is so diverse in our country

and people see the creation of the new regions as a new challenge

to develop their areas?”

He said apart from the psychological boost for investors and

indigenes, the forgotten details of development in those areas

which would spur economic growth would be revisited.

Mr Gbati noted that the creation of new regions was long overdue

and the government was walking the right path which would

ultimately enhance popular participation in local governance.

“If you listen carefully, you will hear them asking for inclusion

to be part of the governing process, the creation of new regions

is just one of the steps for a fresh start,” he said.

On the selection of new regional capitals, he explained that to

increase accessibility and visibility of the capital, the central

point should be chosen.

“I know issues on the selection of new capitals will arise but

government should be bold enough to ignore the endowed cities and

towns for the central point because one of the compelling

arguments of the pro-creation people is that old capitals are far

from their end and they are not easily accessible.

“The government should as soon as possible research into areas of

economic viability especially under the ‘one-district one-factory’

policy and publicise it for investors who are eagerly waiting to

help build the foundation of the new regions,” Mr Gbati

stressed. -GNA