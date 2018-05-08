‘Clamour for new regions legitimate’
Mr Jacob Gbati, a Tema based businessman, has observed that the
clamour for new regions across the country is “legitimate and
development-oriented”.
According to him, it is unfortunate that some people have
described the quest as “tribal aspirations” without understanding
the demographics and sociology of the regions.
Mr Gbati asked “Who loses and who wins if new regions are
created? Do we know that ethnicity is so diverse in our country
and people see the creation of the new regions as a new challenge
to develop their areas?”
He said apart from the psychological boost for investors and
indigenes, the forgotten details of development in those areas
which would spur economic growth would be revisited.
Mr Gbati noted that the creation of new regions was long overdue
and the government was walking the right path which would
ultimately enhance popular participation in local governance.
“If you listen carefully, you will hear them asking for inclusion
to be part of the governing process, the creation of new regions
is just one of the steps for a fresh start,” he said.
On the selection of new regional capitals, he explained that to
increase accessibility and visibility of the capital, the central
point should be chosen.
“I know issues on the selection of new capitals will arise but
government should be bold enough to ignore the endowed cities and
towns for the central point because one of the compelling
arguments of the pro-creation people is that old capitals are far
from their end and they are not easily accessible.
“The government should as soon as possible research into areas of
economic viability especially under the ‘one-district one-factory’
policy and publicise it for investors who are eagerly waiting to
help build the foundation of the new regions,” Mr Gbati
stressed. -GNA