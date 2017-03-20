Claimants to Ga Mantse Stool asked to remain calm

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Ishmael Ashitey, has appealed to all the feuding factions and claimants to the Ga Mantse stool to remain calm and not disturb the prevailing peace and stability in the region.

He noted that protracted chieftaincy disputes in the region, had affected the region’s development, and there was the need for a lasting solution to this canker.

The Regional Minister, who was addressing the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa last Friday, said “It is rather unfortunate that there abounds unresolved chieftaincy and land disputes in the region, but I believe we can work towards a peaceful region if we commit ourselves to achieving unity in our communities.

Mr. Ashitey said government would not dabble in chieftaincy, but the Greater Accra Regional Security Council would maintain law and order to enable people go about their activities without hindrance.

“The nomination and installation of chiefs are the prerogatives of accredited kingmakers, and the government in accordance with the 1992 Constitution will not confer on itself any other person or authority the right to accord or withdraw recognition to or from a chief any purpose whatsoever.

Mr. Ashitey said “the government has no hand in the installation of a new Ga Mantse as being peddled by sections of the general public. Indeed, government does not and will not determine who is a Chief”.

Mr. Ashitey advised traditional rulers to maintain the sanctity of chieftaincy by upholding the dignity and honour bestowed on them.

He stated that the recent installation of another Ga Mantse, under the stool name, Nii Tackie Obli II, by some kingmakers of the Ga State on Sunday, February 5, 2017, and the subsequent questioning of his legitimacy by spokespersons of Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, had some security implications, which if not addressed, could plunge the Accra Metropolis into anarchy.

Mr. Ashitey asked “the people of Accra, especially Ga Mashie and its environs, should remain calm and law abiding in the midst of these developments”.

He advised all interested parties in the Ga Paramount stool, who are aggrieved by the installation of another Ga Mantse to seek redress at the appropriate quarters.

Mr Ashiety appealed to the chiefs to support government’s development agenda so that “together we can bring prosperity not only to this region but to all parts of our dear nation, Ghana”.

By Castro Zangina-Tong