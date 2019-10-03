City’s Silva charged with misconduct

BERNADO Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over a tweet he posted in reference to Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

The Portuguese tweeted an image of a young Mendy alongside an image of the brand mascot of Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos on September 22.

He deleted the post before posting a second tweet which said, “Can’t even joke with a friend these days… You Guys…”.

Football’s anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out condemned the tweet which has now led to an FA charge, to which Silva has until October 9 to respond.

Due to the nature of the FA charge, Silva could face a six-match ban if found guilty.

“Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on September 22, 2019,” a statement from the governing body said yesterday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has once again defended midfielder Bernardo Silva over claims of him sending a racially insensitive tweet

“It is alleged that the Manchester City player’s activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

“It is further alleged that the activity constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin.

“The midfielder has until October 9, 2019 to provide a response.” – Sky Sports