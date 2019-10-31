City stroll into League Cup quarters

MANCHESTER City cruised into the League Cup quarterfinals as Sergio Aguero’s double added to struggling Southampton’s misery in a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s League Cup holders were two up by halftime at the Etihad Stadium thanks to goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Aguero.

Guardiola had made nine changes to the team that beat Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, giving a debut to 18-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle.

Doyle’s grandfather Mike was City’s captain when they won the League Cup in 1976 and the club remain on course to win the tournament for a seventh time.

City, who have lifted the trophy three times in the last four seasons, began the fourth round tie serenaded by chants of “We want 10” in reference to Southampton’s 9-0 thrashing by Leicester on Friday.

Although City were never likely to match that incredible result, their progress to the last eight was inevitable after a one-sided first half.

The breakthrough came in the 20th minute when Bernardo Silva looped in a cross and Otamendi headed home.

City’s second arrived in the 38th minute when Kyle Walker sent over a cross and Aguero, on his 350th club appearance, produced a precise close-range finish for his 11th goal of the season.- AFP