Christmas on the mountain: Top stars storm Kwahu for Bliss on the Hills

Revellers will have an unforgettable experience on the Kwahu Mountain as top-brass of Ghana music storm the Eastern Region with Bliss on The Hills concert.

The programme, organised by the Kwahu Republic, event organisers, is aimed at promoting tourism and boosting trade at Kwahu and its environs, notable for Easter celebrations.

Speaking to The Spectator, the Director of the event, Ernest Kwasi, said, activities lined up for the fourth edition commences on December 25, with Gospel Night, with the likes of legendary Yaw Sarpong, Ohemaa Mercy, Joyce Blessing, SP Kofi Sarpong, Obaapa Christy and Francis Amo.

According to him, this would be followed by Boxing Night on December 26, where Ghana’s Bastie Samir, would battle it out with Nigerian, Sunday Ajuwa, for a title bout. Other undercards too would take place to project up and coming boxers in the country.

“The Hiplife night which is on Friday, December 27, will see Kwahu version of PaeMuKa@20, as Obrafour, a native of Kwahu, would also take his turn to thrill his people for supporting his career for the past 20 years,” he said.

Other musicians like Kuame Eugene, Praye, Kwaw Kese, Guru, Nero X and Lil Win among others, would prove their mettle on the night.

Mr Kwasi noted that December 28, would be a night of soothing musical delivery coupled with uncontrolled dance moves at the plush Rock City Night club, at Kwahu Nkwatia, where Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy would entertain the patrons.

The Director said, lovers of the country’s cherished music genre, would not be left out on December 29, as the highlife night would host amazing legend Abrantie Amakye Dede, Kofi B, Kofi Nti, Dada KD, Kumi Guitar, Dada Hafco, Quarme Zaggy and Yaw Bee.

The whole event, would be climaxed with the homecomingof KiDi, a native of Kwahu, where he would be performing alongside some of his friends to herald his homecoming for becoming prominent in the music industry of late.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme