Christians must take on mantle to fight corruption—Prof Adei

Professor Stephen Adei, the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), has decried the hypocrisy in the fight against corruption and asked Christians in public office, in private life and the citizenry to take on the mantle to fight corruption.

“It’s amazing when the watchdogs or the keepers themselves come out to be among the most corrupt, what is really needed is a few dedicated, determined and committed citizens, especially Christians who will not allow other people to get away with corruption…,” he stressed.

Prof Ade’s sentiments come after allegations of corruption and conflict of interest have been leveled against Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), an entity set up to check corruption.

He was cited in a documentary by freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, to be a shareholder in a company that bids for government contracts and allegedly sells same.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has since suspended Mr Adjei pending investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Speaking at the launch of ‘Unashamedly Ethical,’ a campaign geared towards instilling the values of clean living at work, Prof Adei noted that dedicated, determined and committed citizenry should say, not only would we as individuals not engage in corruption but we would also help, support and assist in the fight.

The campaign is being organised by Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International and with the backing of the government.

“Nobody can steal government money alone and it is binding on the few who abstain from corruption to be unashamedly ethical and confront others, when they find them shortchanging the nation,” Prof Adei bemoaned. -myjoyonline.com