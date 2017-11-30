CHPS for Life project launched

A five-year Community-based Health Planning Services – ‘(CHPS) for Life’ – project was launched in Accra on Tuesday.

It is to expand CHPS services to residents in the Upper West, Upper East and Northern regions.

The project facilitated by the Ghana Health Service and funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at the cost of 9 million U.S. dollars would train community health nurses to regularly visits families in these regions and cater for the health needs.

Under the programme, community health nurses would attend to all emerging public health conditions, both communicable and non-communicable diseases and further strengthen health care in the three regions.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare who was speaking at the launch said CHIPS services had over the years focused on improving maternal and neonatal care, adding that the extension was timely.

He said the CHPS for Life was expected to contribute towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), by improving access to primary health care.

He stated the expanded approach will not only focus on mothers but also on children, aged and other family members through prevention, early detection and health promotion.

“This project will draw important lessons from JICA’s ten-year experience in supporting CHPS implementation in the Upper West Region to further enhance CHPS implementation in the other two regions of the north,” he said.

He was positive that the project would bring timely investments with high return rates for public health by addressing the causes and not only the consequence of ill health.

The Chief Representative of JICA, Ghana Office, Mr Hirofumi Hoshi, said although Ghana is considered as a leading country to tackle UHC through CHPS, it cannot make significant changes in primary health coverage without concrete and innovative actions.

He explained that the CHPS for Life project was different from the previous CHPS approach as it would focus on the wellbeing of the mother, child and people of all ages through community ownership , unlike the previous ones that addressed demographic, epidemiological and economic transitions.

“This approach means leaving no health condition in the household unattended, from maternal and child health, aged care, nutrition among others,” he said.

He stressed the need for strong leadership and commitment on the part of workers at the project implementation sector and continues funding of operational activities.

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey