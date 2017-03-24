Choose competence over colour

Former Black Stars striker, Matthew Amoah has incited the Ghana Football Association (GFA) not to bow to public pressure to appoint a local coach for the Black Stars at all cost.

According to him, the FA must be strong to choose a coach who they believe is competent and capable of delivering when given the mandate.

“This is a very vital moment which the FA must be left alone to use its technical expertise to work. In selecting a coach, it must not just be a local coach for the sake of it. The FA must consider competence over colour,” Amoah told Accra based radio station, Starr FM.

The FA has a few days to select a replacement for the exited Black Stars coach, Avram Grant whose tenure expired at the end of February but failed to get it renewed because he failed to realize the targets set for him.

Consequently, a six-member committee was formed and mandated by the Ghana FA to invite applications from suitable and competent trainers interested in taking the vacant job.

Over 130 coaches the world over are reported to have applied with the FA expected to announce the list of shortlisted candidates to be interviewed next week.

But in the build up to that, there seem to be a campaign tilted toward the selection of a local coach with majority favouring a return of Coach Kwesi Appiah.

However, Amoah stated emphatically that Ghanaians would stab themselves at the back if they insist on settling on a coach based on colour rather than competence.

“Ghana needs a good coach whether black, white, green or yellow, we just need a good trainer to coach the boys because for me colour does not matter,” Amoah told the Accra based radio station.

“If we have a good coach who can lead and control the players and even discover more talent as well as build their confidence, it will be great for Ghana.”

By Andrew Nortey