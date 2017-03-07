China ready to boost Ghana’s aviation

China is ready to boost Ghana’s aviation sector and make it the best in the sub-region, says Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Sun Boahong.

“Currently, we are exploring avenues to support Ghana’s development agenda for the aviation sector and make it one of the best in Africa,” she said in Accra.

The Chinese Ambassador said these when she paid a courtesy call on the Minster of Aviation, Madam Cecilia Dapaah in her office on Friday.

The ambassador explained the move as a continuation of the collaboration between the two countries aimed at deepening their cooperation in infrastructural development in various sectors which had yielded mutual benefits, so far.

Madam Boahong said the Chinese Embassy had presented a draft of a new agreement in infrastructure to the government and was waiting for a feedback.

She said China was very skilled in infrastructure and stressed the need for a workable framework to advance it for mutual benefit.

Ambassador Boahong also said the two countries could enlarge cooperation in human resource development to provide personnel to aircrafts to be acquired by Ghana from China.

Additionally, he said the Tamale Airport had a great potential and it could be harnessed through Public Private Partnership, to attract investors.

For her part, Minister of Aviation, Madam Abena Dapaah said Ghana was in a strategic position to benefit from the Ghana-China relation, particularly in the area of aviation.

She said the government would build airstrips at strategic positions in the country as well as establish an international airline which would create jobs and expand the aviation industry.

The minister also said cold stores would be built at the Kumasi Airport to store agricultural produce which would be exported straight to Europe, while a maintenance hub would be created at the Tamale airport to service various airlines.

Madam Dapaah said the Ningo Prampram District would be developed into an aerotropolis, adding that, the ministry would come up with ways to support tourism promotion and make the country the preferred destination.

By Jonathan Donkor