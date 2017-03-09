Children at Gomoa Abonko get free medical screening

As part of activities marking its 60th anniversary celebrations, the Tender Mercy Care (TMC), a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), last Saturday, organised a free medical screening for children at Gomoa Abonko in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

More than 300 beneficiaries were screened for malaria, malnutrition and body pains with those found medically unfit, given medications.

Dr. Albert Paintsil, who led a team of nurses from the Korle bu Teaching Hospital for the exercise advised parents to ensure their wards slept in treated mosquito nets always.

He further advised guardians to ensure their children were fed with a balanced diet and also ensure they were living under hygienic conditions to prevent the contraction of diseases.

Speaking at the programme, the founder of the NGO, Mrs. Jane Adjoa Eshun said access to proper medical care in rural communities in Ghana was a challenge and called on philanthropists and corporate bodies to promote and sponsor activities that improved the living conditions of the people “because a healthy people make a healthy nation”.

She said it was the responsibility of every Christian to provide for the less endowed because that is one of the major things that pleased God.

After the medical screening exercise, all the children received educational materials, including exercise books, pens, pencils and erasers from TCM.

TCM, since its inception has made donations in different forms to widows, mothers with newborn babies and several schools in some deprived communities in the country.

The chief of the area, Nana Akiaku Baah commended the NGO for complimenting government’s effort in providing quality medical care to the people.

By Raissa Sambou