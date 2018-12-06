Chelsea offer Hazard £300,000-a-week deal

CHELSEA have offered Eden Hazard a £300,000-a-week contract, boss Maurizio Sarri revealed on Tuesday.

That would make him the highest-paid player in Chelsea’s history but Hazard wants to know Real Madrid’s stance before committing his future to the club. His contract expires at the end of next season.

“It’s up to him,” Sarri said in the build-up to Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Wolves. “The club is available to sign a new contract immediately but it’s up to him if he wants to renew.

“I want Eden here, of course, but I want him here if he wants to stay here. I know very well that there are discussions between the club and the manager of Eden every week.”

As Chelsea look to tie down their stars, Cesar Azpilicueta signed a four-year, £150,000-a-week deal on Tuesday.

David Luiz and Cesc Fabregas, whose deals expire at the end of the season, are also in talks. The two 31-year-olds want long-term contracts but Chelsea are only willing to offer short-term deals.

“The deal is very difficult for this reason,’ said Sarri. It is not easy but I think we can do a new deal for both.”

– MailOnline