Chelsea demands compensation from StarTimes Ghana

Berekum Chelsea is demanding an amount GH¢15,000 from Ghana Premier League (GPL) broadcast holders, Star Times for failing to show their match day 17 game with Aduana Stars at the Berekum Golden City Park.

According to officials of Chelsea, they were informed by StarTimes of the live coverage but that did not happen.

A director of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Sarfo Oduro, in an interview with Atinka Sports Court show, said the club was writing to the FA to register their displeasure and demand compensation.

“We were notified that the game will be live on TV so we had to play on Saturday instead of the usual Sunday.”

“As you know, our community is a very traditional one and most people attend funerals on Saturday but we had no option due to the TV schedule.”

“Also, fans of our opponents who could have travelled with the team decided to stay back and watch on TV but the game was not shown”,

“We are therefore asking the GFA and StarTimes to compensate us to cover our losses at the gates and some other costs for arrangements we made for the TV crew”, he added. -Footballghana.com