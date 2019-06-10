Check status of foreigners as part of tenancy agreement – VR Minister charges landlords

THE Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has reminded landlords whose tenants are foreigners to make sure that they posses valid immigration papers as a condition for the tenancy agreement.

“The activities of terrorist groups are increasing in some of our neighbouring countries and intelligence gathering has indicated that some of these terrorist elements are sneaking into our country.

“We must, therefore, not sit down unconcerned”, he said at the just-ended Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in Ho.

Dr Letsa’s call comes weeks after 29 Nigerians suspected to be cyber fraudsters were picked up by the police in two separate houses at Ho-Area 52, following a tip-off by the residents of the area.

The regional minister said that communities must never take things for granted “just because we belong to the same faith with these unwanted individuals”.

In that regard, he said, the role of landlords in fighting the activities of terrorists is vital.

Dr Letsa called on all Ghanaians to acquire a new and stronger sense of patriotism and contribute in protecting the nation from criminals.

He urged members of the public to report any suspicious person to the security agencies promptly for urgent action to be taken.

The Volta Regional Minister re-affirmed government’s commitment to continue its support to all Muslim communities in the country in all endeavours and implement policies to raise the standards of living in the Zongo communities.

The Zongo Development Fund, especially, would be for that purpose, he added.