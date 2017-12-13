Charlotte Osei’s impeachment not political – Ayariga

Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has stated that steps taken by the Chief Justice to probe the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), and her two deputies is not politically motivated.

According to him, given the importance of the institution these personalities are working for, it was necessary to look into allegations of corruption and abuse of office levelled against them.

They are Mrs Charlotte Osei, Chairman, Sulley Amadu, in charge of Operations and Mrs Georgina Opoku-Amankwa, in charge of Corporate Services.

Mrs Osei is expected to answer for six allegations out of the 27 accusations levelled against her by her two deputies.

This was after she appeared before the Chief Justice at the Supreme Court on Monday, December 11, after the President forwarded a petition by Forson Ampofo and Godsway Dzado, both drivers at the EC office for her impeachment in relation to alleged corruption and mismanagement.

The two deputies are to also answer for their alleged roles in the disappearance of some GHS480,000 from the EC’s Endowment Fund.

Mrs Osei, who was present at the hearing with her lawyer, explained that she has not been officially served with the petition and has written to the presidency to furnish her with a copy of the petition.

She has also written to the Judicial Service to provide her with reasons why she has been asked to appear before the committee even though she has not officially received a copy of the petition to be privy to the accusations levelled against her.

Speaking on the impeachment processes in an interview, Mr Ayariga indicated: “With regards to the EC boss and her two other deputies, the matter has been referred to the Chief Justice, she has probed into the matter and has given them three weeks to respond.

“I don’t speak for the NPP, I speak for the APC and this is how I see it because the petitioners are Ghanaians, they are members of the EC who think that two of their deputies including their boss are misappropriating funds.

“The EC boss herself has also come out to level allegations against her two deputies so if one says it is a political party behind it, why will the EC boss herself also come out to level allegations at her own two deputies.

“This means this has nothing to do with political parties and their activities, this is an internal problem between the EC boss and her deputies.” –classfmonline.com