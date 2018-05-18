Charitable organisation launches newspaper

The Minister of information, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has reiterated the call for Ghanaians to consolidate the peace the country has enjoyed over years to ensure macro-economic stability.

According to the Minister, it was important for people to put behind them their political defferences and foster unity, understanding and respect for one another.

Dr Abdul-Hamid made the call at the launch of a newspaper, christened “Homeland” which would champion the peace advocacy of Universal Peace Federation (UPF), a charitable organisation.

Through its publications, it would educate readers on the need to refrain from acts and utterances that could result in violence.

The organisation, in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (UN), supports and promotes the work of the UN towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The launch, which brought together some peace advocates, was on the theme: “mobilising Ghana toward global peace.”

Dr. Abdul-Hamid said without peace and unity there would be no development in Ghana, adding that peace and unity was the only way “we could collectively develop the society and be able to deal with poverty, disease, hunger and deprivation”.

He observed that it was possible to have no National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) in future because other political parties have gone through similar fate, stating that,

“We use to have different kinds of political parties, aside those we have today, but ask yourself where they are now; nowhere to be found. The same thing can happen to NDC and NPP while Ghana will still be Ghana,” he said.

He urged the organisers to put in motion pragmatic programmes to help achieve genuine reconciliation and harmony in the country.

“ Our human family’s, spiritual leaders and people of conscience from all walks of life have longed for peace and that we cannot abandon this hope and we must not fail to take all necessary steps to assure that the legacy of so many noble predecessors is fulfilled” he said.

The Head of Media UPF-Ghana, Dan Jim Selassie in his submission advised the public to search for peace and harmony.

By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley