Chairman of Interplast wins award

Mr Saied Assad Fakhry, chairman of Interplast Limited, together with his wife, Mrs Fakhry displaying their award.

This was during an awards ceremony in Accra, where 27 captains of business, who distinguished themselves in industry and finance and invested their own resources to establish enterprises and have showed exemplary business experience and leadership over the 60 years journey of Ghana were awarded.

This special commemorative Diamond Leaders Excellence Awards was presented to Mr Fakhry by Top Brass Ghana in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the economic development of the Ghanaian manufacturing sector.

Mr Fakhry said he was honoured to be given such recognition and promised to continue to contribute his quota to the development of the country.